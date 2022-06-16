ASEAN has successfully carved a niche for itself & built foundation for strategic & economic architecture in Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 10:53 IST
- India
