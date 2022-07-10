Congress removes Michael Lobo from post of Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly: Party's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-07-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress removes Michael Lobo from post of Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly: Party's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Michael Lobo
- Dinesh Gundu Rao
- Party's
- Congress
- Leader of Opposition
Advertisement
ALSO READ
(Eds: Repeating after minor edit) Goa Congress leader Michael Lobo and former CM Digamber Kamat were hatching conspiracy against party by hobnobbing with BJP; Cong to act against them: Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Goa Congress leader Michael Lobo and former CM Digamber Kamat were hatching conspiracy against party by was hobnobbing with BJP; Cong to act against them: Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Service agency Drishti Marine sends defamation notice to Goa LoP Michael Lobo