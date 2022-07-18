Parliament functions & takes best decisions with everyone's efforts; we must make full use of this session: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 09:56 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
