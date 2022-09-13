Leader of Opposition in Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari detained by police during BJP's protest march to state secretariat.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Leader of Opposition in Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari detained by police during BJP's protest march to state secretariat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suvendu Adhikari
- Bengal
- Leader of Opposition
Advertisement