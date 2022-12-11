Previous governments adopted vote bank approach for decades instead of finding what people needed in terms of public amenities: PM Modi in Goa.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-12-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 19:02 IST
