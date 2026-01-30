Left Menu

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

The revenue from operations of Airtel Africa grew by 28.3 per cent on a reported currency basis to USD 4,667 million during the reported quarter from USD 3,638 million in the December 2024 quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 16:03 IST
Bharti Airtel's Africa arm, Airtel Africa, has posted a more than two-fold jump in profit after tax to USD 586 million, about Rs 5,400 crore, in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, mainly on higher operating profit and foreign exchange gains. The company reported a profit after tax of USD 248 million in the same period last year. ''Profit after tax of USD 586 million improved from USD 248 million in the prior period. Higher profit after tax in the current period was driven by higher operating profit and derivative and foreign exchange gains of USD 99 million, as compared to USD 153 million derivative and foreign exchange losses in the prior period,'' the company said. The revenue from operations of Airtel Africa grew by 28.3 per cent on a reported currency basis to USD 4,667 million during the reported quarter from USD 3,638 million in the December 2024 quarter. ''During the quarter, we accelerated investment to enhance coverage and data capacity while also expanding our fibre network. Coupling this investment with innovative partnerships strengthens our customer proposition and positions us to capture the considerable growth opportunity across our markets,'' Airtel Africa, chief executive officer, Sunil Taldar said in a statement. The total customer base of Airtel Africa increased by 10 per cent to 179.4 million, with data customers of 81.8 million, growing 14.6 per cent. Smartphone penetration on the company's network rose another 3.9 per cent to 48.1 per cent, with data ARPU growing 16.6 per cent in constant currency as data usage per customer increased to 8.6 GB per month from 6.9 GB in the prior period. ''Mobile services revenue grew by 23.3 pc in constant currency. Data revenues, the largest contributor to group revenues, increased 36.5 pc with voice revenues growing by 13.5 pc,'' the statement said.

