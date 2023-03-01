Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj will continue work done by Sisodia, Satyender Jain at double speed: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 18:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
