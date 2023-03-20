India conveys strong protest with the US over vandalisation of property of Consulate General of India in San Francisco.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:28 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
