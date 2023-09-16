CEC, ECs appointment bill will severely compromise independence of Election Commission to conduct free and fair polls: CWC resolution.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:38 IST
- Country:
- India
CEC, ECs appointment bill will severely compromise independence of Election Commission to conduct free and fair polls: CWC resolution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Election Commission
Advertisement