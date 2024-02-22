SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 25 in Agra: SP leader Rajendra Chowdhury.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-02-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:19 IST
