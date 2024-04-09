Moon not sighted, Eid to be celebrated in India on Thursday: Imams of Delhi's Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri mosque.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
