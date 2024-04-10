We decline to accept affidavits of Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved MD tendering apology, says SC while hearing Patanjali advertising case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 12:32 IST
Country:
- India
