SC raps Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for not taking action against Patanjali Ayurved in misleading advertisement case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
SC raps Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for not taking action against Patanjali Ayurved in misleading advertisement case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority
- Patanjali Ayurved
Advertisement