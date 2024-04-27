Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins women's compound individual final to claim hat-trick of gold medals at Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai.
PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 27-04-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 13:56 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
