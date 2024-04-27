Indian Women's Compound Archery Team Triumphs with Gold at World Championships
India's women's compound team (Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur) won the gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai by defeating Italy 236-226 in the final. The team dropped only four points throughout the match. This is India's first gold medal in the ongoing World Cup.
India trounced Italy in the women's compound team event to win their first gold at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai here on Saturday.
The team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur, who qualified as top seed, dropped just four points from 24 arrows to down sixth seeded Italy 236-226 and open their account in the season-opening global showpiece.
In the first three ends of six arrows each, Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet missed the perfect 10 only twice to take a handsome 178-171 lead over Marcella Tonioli, Irene Franchini and Elisa Roner.
In the fourth end, the Indians dropped two points but it did not matter much as they nailed the gold with an 11-point margin.
