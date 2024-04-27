‘Goal'-bound voters will vanquish INDI alliance in third phase: PM Modi at Kolhapur rally
PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
I am sure voters will score such a 'goal' in third phase that INDI alliance will be vanquished: PM Modi at rally in Kolhapur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
