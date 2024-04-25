"Next goal is World Championship": D Gukesh after victory in FIDE Candidates 2024

Following the victory in the FIDE Candidates 2024, India's chess prodigy D Gukesh on Thursday said that his next goal is the World Championship. The 17-year-old Indian on Monday created history as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title after an exciting final round in Toronto.

"This was a very important victory in my career. The next huge goal is the World Championship... Chess is doing great in India. Whoever is taking a sport, I would say Chess is a really good game, even if not professionally but as a hobby, everyone should take Chess...," Gukesh told ANI. In Round 14, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory. With this victory, the 17-year-old became the youngest player to go to the World Championship final, where he will take on China's Ding Liren.

He became only the second Indian player to win the Candidates Tournament, after Viswanathan Anand. Five-time world champion Anand's victory came in 2014. The Indian required the final match between top-seeded American Fabiano Caruana and Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi to result in a draw, and that is precisely how things happened.

Further, Gukesh spoke about the former Chess World champion Viswanathan Anand. "Surely he is a huge support from me. Vishu Sir has been is an inspiration and role model not only as a chess player but also as a person. He has taken it upon himself to train and motivate the youngsters of our country and without his support, me and the other youngsters could have reached this stage," Gukesh added.

Anand praised newly crowned FIDE Candidates 2024 champion D Gukesh for becoming the youngest challenger and said he is impressed with how the 17-year-old played and handled tough situations. "Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done. I'm personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment," Anand posted on X. (ANI)

