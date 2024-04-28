PM Modi's Delhi-centric govt supports millionaires; Odisha govt under Naveen Patnaik favors a select few: Rahul Gandhi
PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:03 IST
While Modi runs govt for crorepatis from Delhi, Naveen Patnaik runs govt that works for select people in Odisha: Rahul Gandhi.
