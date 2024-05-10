Left Menu

Jio Unlocks Premium Content with Bundled App Subscriptions and Netflix Basic at Rs 888/Month Broadband Plan

Jio offers a new broadband plan for Rs. 888/month, including Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime Lite, and Disney+ Hotstar. This plan is available to JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers and provides access to premium content from over 15 OTT apps.

10-05-2024
Jio on Friday said it has bundled premium services of 15 apps, including basic subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime Lite, Disney+ Hotstar, with its 30 mbps broadband plan for Rs 888 a month.

Netflix access was earlier available for customers having JioFiber of Rs 1,499 plan, while there was no access of entertainment apps for customers with entry-level 30 megabit per second broadband plan.

Similarly, access to Netflix for AirFiber customers was available only in plans priced at Rs 1499 per month or higher.

''Designed to provide the ultimate streaming experience coupled with unlimited data benefits, the new postpaid plan, priced at Rs 888 per month, is available to JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers...subscribers gain exclusive access to over 15 leading OTT apps, including popular platforms like Netflix's basic plan, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium,'' Jio said in a statement.

According to a company source, the plan will provide access to premium content of all over-the-top (OTT) apps bundled with the plan including Sony Liv, Zee5, Lionsgate, Discovery Plus, and AltBalaji, among others.

