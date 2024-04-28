Rahul Gandhi Draws Parallels Between BJD-BJP Alliance and Marriage
PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:06 IST
Call it a partnership or marriage, BJD and BJP are together: Rahul Gandhi in Odisha.
