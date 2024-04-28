Left Menu

BJD's Reena Tanty, Motilal Tanty join BJP; Dharmendra Pradhan calls it "A new chapter in Odisha politics"

Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Reena Tanty and her husband, Motilal Tanty joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister and BJP Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate, Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:56 IST
BJD's Reena Tanty, Motilal Tanty join BJP; Dharmendra Pradhan calls it "A new chapter in Odisha politics"
BJD's Reena Tanty and Motilal Tanty joined BJP in presence of Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/@dpradhanbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Reena Tanty and her husband, Motilal Tanty joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister and BJP Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate, Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday. Taking to his official X handle, Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Motilal Tanty and Reena Tanty and said that a new chapter has started in the politics of Odisha.

He tweeted, "A new chapter in Odisha politics! At the merger festival held in Sambalpur, I welcome Motilal Tanty and Reena Tanty to the party. A few days ago, Prabodh Tirkee, former captain of the Indian hockey team, the glory of Odisha, also joined our team at the Sonepur Vijaya Sangam Sabha. A new chapter has started in the politics of Odisha with the involvement of these three organisers and individuals representing the tribal society." The Union Minister added further, "Thank you for trusting the party and joining BJP. Our party will make use of this political feeling of individuals to further improve the tribal organisation. The social justice movement will also be expanded. Modi guarantees that the hopes and aspirations of the poor people in Sambalpur including Rengali constituency will be fulfilled."

It is noteworthy that Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, is contesting elections after a gap of 15 years. Sambalpur goes to the polls on May 25. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases, starting from Phase One on May 13, Phase Two on May 20, Phase Three on May 25 and the final Phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024