PM Modi Warns Voters: Country will Reject Those Who Snubbed Ayodhya Temple Event
PTI | Karnataka | Updated: 28-04-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Country will reject those who rejected Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony invite: PM Modi at Karnataka poll rally.
