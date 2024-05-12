Kuwait forms new government headed by Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah
Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 23:48 IST
Kuwait formed a new cabinet headed by Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti state news agency said on Sunday.
Emad al al-Atiqi, Anwar Ali al-Mudhaf and Abdullah Ali al-Yahya retained their posts as oil, finance and foreign ministers respectively.
