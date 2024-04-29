SC halts Calcutta HC directive for CBI probe into West Bengal officials' role in teacher recruitment scam
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
SC stays Calcutta HC order directing CBI to probe West Bengal government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cong raises issues of Mahakal Lok corruption, crimes against dalits and tribals in MP
BJP not fighting against corruption. Its claims are hollow, it only wants to gag opposition: Priyanka Gandhi at rally in Rajasthan's Jalore.
FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse; boards crippled ship mostly manned by Indians
Tennis-Brazilian umpire suspended until 2031 for corruption and betting violations
Excise scam: Court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in corruption case lodged by CBI.