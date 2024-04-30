Shahdara's Chacha Nehru Hospital Targeted in Bomb Threat Email, Investigation Initiated
The Chacha Nehru Hospital in Shahdara here received a bomb-threat email on Tuesday morning, police said.Bomb Detection Team, Bomb Disposal Squad, a team of Delhi Fire Service and local police immediately reached the childrens hospital. A search operation is being conducted, police said. One of the hospitals staff member received the bomb-threat mail around 10 am and informed the police, they said.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
The Chacha Nehru Hospital in Shahdara here received a bomb-threat email on Tuesday morning, police said.
Bomb Detection Team, Bomb Disposal Squad, a team of Delhi Fire Service and local police immediately reached the children's hospital. A search operation is being conducted, police said. One of the hospital's staff member received the bomb-threat mail around 10 am and informed the police, they said. The premises were evacuated and searches are underway. However, nothing has been recovered so far, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesia issues tsunami warning following major eruptions at volcano, prompting mass evacuations.
Russia's Kurgan orders evacuation in some districts as floodwaters rise
Indonesian volcano eruption forces evacuations, airport closure
Israel steps up strikes across Gaza, orders new evacuations in north
Fire, evacuation after Ukraine drone attacks on Russia's Smolensk, Lipetsk