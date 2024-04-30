Shahdara's Chacha Nehru Hospital Targeted in Bomb Threat Email, Investigation Initiated

The Chacha Nehru Hospital in Shahdara here received a bomb-threat email on Tuesday morning, police said.

Bomb Detection Team, Bomb Disposal Squad, a team of Delhi Fire Service and local police immediately reached the children's hospital. A search operation is being conducted, police said. One of the hospital's staff member received the bomb-threat mail around 10 am and informed the police, they said. The premises were evacuated and searches are underway. However, nothing has been recovered so far, they added.

