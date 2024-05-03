Modi Calls for Legal Cell to Aid Teachers Affected by TMC School Jobs Scam
PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 03-05-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal BJP unit asked to create legal cell to help genuine teachers who lost jobs due to TMC's school jobs scam: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Congress doing appeasement and divisive politics" says Om Birla
CSS officers' body signs agreement with Kota-based educational institute
BJP says INDIA bloc leaders resorting to politics of 'abuse and intimidation', seeks EC action
UN experts alarmed over systemic destruction of Palestinian education system
"Congress shehzada mocked my Dwarka pooja for vote bank politics": PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi