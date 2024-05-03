Rajnath Singh Urges Congress to Disband as per Mahatma Gandhi's Wunsch
PTI | Rohtak | Updated: 03-05-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:52 IST
People should fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's wish that Cong should be dissolved and be not in politics: Rajnath Singh at Rohtak rally.
