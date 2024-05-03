BJP responsible for widespread job losses, claims Mamata after PM offers support to affected SSC candidates
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:56 IST
It is BJP that has taken away so many jobs: Mamata on PM's assurance of help to honest candidates who lost jobs in SSC case.
