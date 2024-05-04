PM Modi at Jharkhand Rally: Your Vote Helped Fulfill 500-Year-Old Ram Temple Dream
PTI | Palamu | Updated: 04-05-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Your one vote contributed in building Ram Temple after struggle for 500 years: PM Modi at poll rally in Jharkhand's Palamu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Voting begins in 102 seats in first phase of Lok Sabha elections
"People unhappy with BJP, will vote overwhelmingly for the INDIA alliance": Congress' Karti P Chidambaram
Tamil Nadu: BJP's Tamilisai Soundrajan casts her vote in South Chennai
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam casts his vote in Theni, says BJP alliance will win in Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu "fight between DMK and AIADMK; BJP doesn't find space here": Kanimozhi