Bhavesh Gupta Resigns as Paytm's Chief Operating Officer
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 20:26 IST
Paytm Chief Operating Officer Bhavesh Gupta quits: Company statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Have withdrawn my resignation on advice of supporters: SP MLA Rais Shaikh
BJP demands CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation over WB school jobs scam as per Calcutta HC verdict
'Speaker Directed to Accept Independent MLAs' Resignations by Shimla HC'
Spanish PM Weighs Resignation as Corruption Probe Engulfs Family
Congress Resignation Wave Intensifies: AICC Member Rajkumar Chauhan Quits Party