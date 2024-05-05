Reservation to Continue, Asserts Rajnath Singh; Slams Congress for Electoral Opportunism
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 09:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Reservation will remain, says Rajnath Singh; accuses Congress of misleading people for electoral gains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INDI alliance has no base, they are misleading people: Tripura CM Manik Saha
Politicians Misuse Religion for Political Gains: Modi
Congress using misinformation, rumours, and deepfakes for political gains: Anurag Thakur
Congress, Left Allegedly Used Rohith Vemula's Suicide for Political Gains: Ex-MLC Rao
Digvijaya Singh Accuses PM Modi of Inciting 'Hindu-Muslim' Divide for Political Gains