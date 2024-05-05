India Enhances Border Infrastructure Development, Says Defense Minister Rajnath Singh
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 09:57 IST
- Country:
- India
India has been developing infrastructure along border areas at a rapid speed: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
