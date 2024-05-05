BJP, TDP, Jana Sena unite in Andhra Pradesh to combat corruption, crime, mafia, and conversion: Amit Shah
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-05-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In Andhra Pradesh to lend strength to BJP, TDP and Jana Sena fight against corruption, crime, mafia and conversion: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- TDP
- Jana Sena
- Andhra Pradesh
- Amit Shah
- Corruption
- Crime
- Mafia
- Conversion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi, Amit Shah extend wishes on Mahavir Jayanti
PM Modi, Amit Shah laud bureaucrats on Civil Services Day
Lalu Prasad's RJD joined hands with Congress that opposed Mandal Commission: Amit Shah at election rally in Bihar's Katihar.
PM Modi ended politics of nepotism, casteism, appeasement, and worked for development of every section of society: Amit Shah in Bihar.
"UPA govt indulged in corruption, promoted nepotism": JP Nadda at Maharashtra rally