Amit Shah Predicts Over 400 Seats for Narendra Modi in Phase 3 of Elections
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-05-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
In the third phase, Narendra Modi is inching towards getting over 400 seats: Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh.
