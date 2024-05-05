Amit Shah: Alliance with TDP, Jana Sena to Reinstate Amravati as Andhra Pradesh Capital
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-05-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
We came into alliance with TDP and Jana Sena to make Amravati capital of Andhra Pradesh once again: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
