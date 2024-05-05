Indian Authorities Seek Interpol's Assistance in Extradition of Prajwal Revanna, Accused in Sexual Harassment Cases
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 17:19 IST
Interpol's help being taken to bring Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual harassment cases, back to India: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara.
