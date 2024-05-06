Odisha Development Blueprint Unveiled: PM Modi Promises Jobs and Empowerment for Youths, Women
PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 06-05-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 11:28 IST
- Country:
- India
We released visionary manifesto for Odisha promising jobs for youths, women; BJP fulfils what it says: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
