Rahul Gandhi Predicts BJP's Lok Sabha Seats to Fall Below 150 in Jobat Rally
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-05-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 13:38 IST
BJP will not get more than 150 seats in Lok Sabha polls, claims Rahul Gandhi at rally in Jobat, Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
