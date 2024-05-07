Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Accuses Uddhav Thackeray of Opportunistic Politics
PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Uddhav does 'dogli rajneeti', his father stood by what he said; there can't be another Balasaheb Thackeray: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sena vs Sena contest takes centre stage as second phase of Maharashtra LS polls ends
Nitin Gadkari faints due to heat during poll rally in Maharashtra
12-yr-old tribal girl raped, murdered in Maharashtra's Gondia; hunt on for unidentified culprit
Thackeray Aide Narvekar Denies Receiving Offer for Poll Ticket from Maharashtra CM
"He can't digest a common labourer becoming CM": Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hits out at Uddhav Thackeray on 'neech' remark