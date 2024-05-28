Left Menu

Uttarakhand Health Dept issues fire safety advisory for hospitals during summers

On the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state health department has issued a comprehensive advisory for all government and private hospitals in the state to ensure fire safety in hospitals during the summer months.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:56 IST
Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state health department has issued a comprehensive advisory for all government and private hospitals in the state to ensure fire safety in hospitals during the summer months. Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Health Secretary, issued a fire safety advisory, emphasizing the collective responsibility of hospital management, staff and regulatory bodies and said, "It is necessary that we take proactive steps to prevent disastrous incidents."

The advisory by the Uttarakhand health department also highlights the importance of following the "Guidelines for Fire Safety in Health Facilities" issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi. All hospitals have been asked to strictly follow these guidelines. According to the advisory of the Uttarakhand Health Department, it is necessary to obtain a valid fire no objection certificate (NOC) from the State Fire Department and conduct regular fire safety audits and on-site inspections.

The advisory also calls for the use of non-combustible and fire-resistant materials in hospital construction and furnishings, especially in patient care areas. Also, it includes all the necessary measures like maintenance, training, regular inspection and oxygen safety. Dr R Rajesh Kumar urged all health facilities to take these measures seriously so that the safety of lives of patients, staff and visitors can be ensured. He said that the Health Department is committed to ensuring fire safety standards in the state's hospitals. (ANI)

