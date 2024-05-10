BJP's Shah Accuses TMC of 'Appeasement, Crime, and Corruption' at West Bengal Rally
Updated: 10-05-2024 18:12 IST
TMC stands for 'tushtikaran', mafia, corruption: Amit Shah at poll rally in Birbhum.
