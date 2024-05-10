Wrestler Harassment Case: Delhi Court Discharges Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh After Investigation
Delhi court discharges ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in complaint filed by one of six women wrestlers who accused him of sexual harassment.
