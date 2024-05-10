Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Released on Interim Bail, Receives Enthusiastic Welcome
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail amid loud cheers and dhol beats after SC grants him interim bail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
