Kejriwal Expresses Gratitude to Lord Hanuman Upon Release; Announces Temple Visit and Media Address
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:56 IST
It's because of Lord Hanuman that I've come out; will visit Hanuman temple on Saturday, address media: Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
