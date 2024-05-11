Kejriwal Targets BJP, Asks Who Will Be Their PM Candidate
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:53 IST
They ask who will be PM candidate of INDIA bloc, I ask BJP who will be their contender for PM post: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
