Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Indian Kurash athlete Pincky Balhara secured her second Asian Games medal, losing her women's 78 kg semifinal against South Korea's Mo Sumin at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. Pincky, a 2018 Asian Games silver medalist, secured India's third-ever Asian Games medal in the discipline, losing to 2026 Asian Championships gold medallist Sumin by 0-5.

Pincky trailed throughout the match, with an early warning, and after that, she managed a 'chala' (half point/throw). Sumin managed to upgrade the 'chala' to 'yonbosh' (full point, short of instant win) with yet another warning, giving Pincky a 'dakki' (two warnings, one short of DQ). The Indian eventually had to settle for a bronze. This is India's 38th medal at the Asian Games, having won four gold medals, 16 silvers and adding the 18th bronze to the contingent's tally.

India's third-ever medal in Kurash at the Asian Games was confirmed on Monday after Pincky secured a place in the women's 78 kg semifinal, beating South Korea's Lim Garam by a 3-0 scoreline in the women's 78 kg quarterfinal, as per ESPN. Indian Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain confirmed yet another boxing medal for the nation at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, beating 2010 Asiad bronze medallist Seong Suyeon of South Korea in the women's 75 kg quarterfinal at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

Lovlina outclassed Seong by 5-0 via unanimous decision, as per ESPN. Both Lovlina and Seong were not playing defence in the first round, raining punches on each other, with the Indian getting the edge and judges voting 10-9 in her favour, giving her the round 5-0.

In the second round, Seong came out swinging, but Lovlina stepped away and countered her punches well. Lovlina also connected some jabs to South Korea's jaw, taking the second round by 5-0 as well, with Lovlina leading 20-18. Lovlina was rampant in the third round, hammering Seong with quick 1-2s and the former bronze medalist was left dazed. The judges ruled in favour of Lovlina in the final round by 5-0, with the final score being 30-27. (ANI)