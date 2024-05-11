CM Mamata Banerjee Declares Non-Visit to Raj Bhavan While C V Ananda Bose Holds Bengal Guv Position
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 15:24 IST
Will not visit Raj Bhavan till C V Ananda Bose remains Bengal Guv: CM Mamata Banerjee at poll rally in Hooghly.
