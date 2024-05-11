Modi Vows to Protect Dalit and Adivasi Land Rights in Jharkhand
PTI | Chatra | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Infiltrators grabbing land of dalits, adivasis in Jharkhand; your vote will boost Modi's fight against it: PM at Chatra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dalits
- adivasis
- jharkhand
- pm
- modi
- land grabbing
- infiltrators
- chatra
- vote
- elections
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Make Narendra Modi prime minister for third time to finish terrorism and Naxalism from the country: Amit Shah at rally in Porbandar.
After two phases of Lok Sabha polls, it is clear that people have decided to bring PM Modi to power once again: Amit Shah in Gujarat.
BJP banking on anti-incumbency, Modi factor to unseat BJD in Odisha: Tomar
If PM Modi can stop wars as claimed by BJP leaders, why can't he eradicate poverty, asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at poll rally in Gujarat.
During the third term of Narendra Modi-led govt, our economy will be brought to third spot in the world: Amit Shah at poll rally in Gujarat.