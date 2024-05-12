PM Modi alleges TMC regime curbs Ram Navami celebrations in Bengal at Barrackpore rally
PTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 12-05-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC regime doesn't allow people to take Lord Ram's name, and celebrate Ram Navami: PM Narendra Modi at Barrackpore rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Success Emboldens Congress, Says PM Modi at Karnataka Election Rally
Himadri Speciality to Pump Rs 220 Crore into West Bengal for Specialty Carbon Black Capacity Expansion
Scorching Heat Wave Scorches Andhra's Rayalseema Region, Spreads to Odisha and West Bengal
PM Modi alleges Cong plans religious quota at Karnataka election rally
SC pauses CBI investigation into West Bengal officials' involvement in teacher hiring scandal