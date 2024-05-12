PM Modi Predicts Over 400 Seats for NDA in Lok Sabha Elections After Poll Performance
PTI | Hooghly | Updated: 12-05-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Based on performance in three phases of polls, I can say with certainty that NDA will cross 400 seats: PM Modi at Hooghly rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TMC, BJP to Distribute 'Freebies' in Last Phase of Bengal Polls, Congress Accuses
"We've nothing to do with it": BJP distances itself from alleged sex tapes involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna
3 of 12 Sitting MLAs from INDIA bloc to Contest Lok Sabha Polls from Jharkhand; BJP Nominates 3
"We welcome his decision": BJP's Shaina NC hails candidature of 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam
Setback to opposition, several Samajwadi Party leaders join BJP in Lucknow